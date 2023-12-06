Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

