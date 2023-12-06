Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

