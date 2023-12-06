Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $135,631,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $13,343,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $58,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,419,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $49,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 3.7 %

BIPC opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

