Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,185 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth about $510,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

