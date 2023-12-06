Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,047 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,978,000.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $48.74.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

