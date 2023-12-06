Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile



Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

