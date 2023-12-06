Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $61,189,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Spotify Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $201.41. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.32.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

