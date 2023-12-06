Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $745,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSTP stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $27.74.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

