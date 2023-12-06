Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $279.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.16. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

