Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

