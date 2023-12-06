Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 419.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

