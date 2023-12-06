Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

