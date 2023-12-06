Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

EXR opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

