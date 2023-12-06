Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
FULT stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
