Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ball by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after buying an additional 291,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

