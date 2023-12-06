Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

