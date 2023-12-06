Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

