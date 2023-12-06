Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ROBT opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.