Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,302,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 932,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,130,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

