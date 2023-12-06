Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,789,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $608,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

