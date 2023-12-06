Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

