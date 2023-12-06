Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

