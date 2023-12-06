Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $89.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

