Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $78,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $269.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.56 and a 200 day moving average of $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

