Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $133.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

