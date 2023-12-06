Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $1.71 Million in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $262.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

