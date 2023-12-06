Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $210.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.19. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

