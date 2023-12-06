Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 20,950 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 381,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.