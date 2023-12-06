Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.