Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Olin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,312,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after buying an additional 168,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Olin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 812,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 109,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Olin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Olin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Olin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

