Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 359 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,376 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

