Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $441,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

MSFT opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.48. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

