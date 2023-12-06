Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

