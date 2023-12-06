Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

