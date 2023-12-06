Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 37.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 137,394 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Denbury by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 445,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 100,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denbury by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15.

Several research firms have commented on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

