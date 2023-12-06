Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.03% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,729,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

