Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,627 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.55% of The Shyft Group worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 4.1 %

SHYF stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.70 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard purchased 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at $904,716.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

