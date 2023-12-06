Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,263 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.47% of German American Bancorp worth $27,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,018,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

German American Bancorp stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $881.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $71,207.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,919.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,207.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,919.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,692. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.