Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $27,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

