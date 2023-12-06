Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,528 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of PJT Partners worth $28,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PJT Partners by 85.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

PJT opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

