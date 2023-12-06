Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $30,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

