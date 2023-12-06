Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

