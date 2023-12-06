Financial Advisory Group Sells 3,003 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

