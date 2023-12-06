First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 196.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRME

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.