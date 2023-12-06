Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSD opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

