Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $30.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

