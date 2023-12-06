Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 2.2 %

GNL stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.