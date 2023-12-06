Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

