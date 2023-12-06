HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,494,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $846,092,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,163,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 670,409 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 761,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 76.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 84,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 36,469 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

