Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

